Instagram Contests & Giveaways Made Easy.

Tagwin is a web-based tool that makes running a contest on Instagram a breeze

Try it Free!

Launch in 5-minutes. No credit-card required

Try it Free!

Tagwin is a web-based tool that makes running a contest on Instagram a breeze

Launch in 5-minutes. No credit-card required

The simplest way to run an Instagram Giveaway

Running a contest can do great things for your Instagram account: bring new followers, increase engagement from the followers you already have, and drive revenue. But it can take so much time!

Imagine getting the benefits of an Instagram contest without wasting any time with spreadsheets. This is where Tagwin comes in.

Contest models that real Instagram marketers use

Use Tagwin to run a Hashtag Contest or Follow to Win, and also take advantage of these additional entry conditions:

  • Require Follow
  • Require Like on Post
  • Require Comment on Post
  • Require Mention on Post

Contest models that real Instagram marketers use

Use Tagwin to run a Hashtag Contest or Follow to Win, and also tag advantage of these additional entry conditions:

  • Require Follow
  • Require Like on Post
  • Require Comment on Post
  • Require Mention on Post

Run more contests, get more results

With Tagwin, running a contest is so easy that it can become a regular part of your Instagram Marketing strategy.

With your monthly subscription, you can regularly run giveaways that engage your audience and increase your account value, and pricing scales as your followers grow.

Tagwin is a simple way to run better Instagram giveaways - it helps us to grow our following and saves us a bunch of time!

Paige Victoria Smith - Social Media Manager @


Paige Victoria Smith
Social Media Manager @

Scrap the spreadsheet. Start running contests with Tagwin today.

Special Launch Promotion!

FREE

For a limited time, your first Tagwin contest is free!
Enjoy full functionality on your first contest on us.
Launch A Free Contest!

No credit-card required to launch

Power User

from $19/MONTH

Entry Mechanics
Post to a Hashtag
Follow Your Account
Comment on a Post
Like a Post
Winner Selection
Random Draw
Judging
Moderate Entries
Friendly support from the Tagwin Team via chat & email
Pricing Based on Instagram Followers:
Sign Up Now
Above 1m followers? Please Contact Us about Enterprise pricing

Tagwin is powered by

Strutta is the Social Media Promotion platform of choice for brands who run contests and sweepstakes on the web. We power promotions for Crate & Barrel, NPR, Tough Mudder, and more.